Shark strikes paddleboard on Cape, paddleboarder unharmed

A shark struck an occupied paddleboard in shallow water off Wellfleet Wednesday morning when seals were nearby, according to the Cape Cod National Seashore’s Facebook page. The paddleboarder wasn’t bitten, but the paddleboard was left with a crescent-shaped impression from the shark’s jaws, the National Seashore’s post stated, and an image on the page indicated. The post also stated that the incident occurred at approximately 10 am at Marconi Beach.

“The incident occurred approximately 30 yards off-shore in 3 feet of water, approximately 50 to 75 yards south of the lifeguard-protected beach,” the post stated. “Seals were observed swimming nearby. The encounter occurred during high tide and in calm seas. Staff from the national seashore, the MA Division of Marine Fisheries, and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy are investigating. More details will be shared as we have them. Marconi Beach is currently closed to swimming.”

A Wellfleet police official told The Times that the department didn’t respond because the incident took place off a federal beach. Calls to the National Park Service were not immediately returned.