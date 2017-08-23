Sullivan 5K for Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Saturday

The 29th Annual 5K Sullivan Run/Walk for Health and Fitness is set for Saturday morning, August 26, starting at Washington Park in Oak Bluffs, opposite Our Market. The race benefits Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The 5K run on the East Chop course begins at 9:30 am, preceded by the 5K walk at 9, the Kids Fun Run at 8:45, and the Diaper Derby at 8:30.

Entrants may preregister for $20 on Friday in the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital lobby from 3 to 6 pm. Race-day registration is at Washington Park from 7:30 to 8:30 am and costs $25. The entry fee for the Kids Fun Run and Diaper Derby is $5.

For more information, call 508-693-4645 or visit mvhospital.com/runwalk.