Take a stand against hate

To the Editor:

Over the years, as a seasonal Edgartown resident, I have attempted to find ways to fit into and to enhance this wonderful Island community. Many of the things that I like to embrace deal with issues of social justice. So I was happy this year to discover the wonderful, “Hate has No Business Here” poster that was available (for a reasonable donation) at Island Entertainment in Vineyard Haven.

I took it upon myself to acquire a handful of the posters so that I might offer them for display in Edgartown (there seemed to be less of the posters displayed in the shop windows here than in Vineyard Haven or Oak Bluffs). I spent a few days going in and out of many of the shops in the town, inquiring whether or not the store would be interested in displaying the poster. While many of the Edgartown proprietors were happy to see the sign, and glad to take a copy to display (if not in a window, then at the checkout counter, in a dressing room, or in another high-traffic area of their shop), there were those whose response was quite different — they appeared to embrace the notion that speaking against hate, in one form or another, might interfere with their business.

After last week’s incidents in Charlottesville, I think — now more than ever — it is imperative for each and every one of us to stand together with the simple idea that we will not support hate. Since our political leadership seems incompetent at standing up for commonsense values, then we as individuals must collectively work at a grassroots level to support our community leaders who have committed to defending basic human rights. So if you see the “Hate has No Business Here” poster, take a moment to compliment the store proprietor. Alternatively, if you don’t see the sign, take a moment to mention that too, and think about what might be implied by a business owner who doesn’t have the courage to stand against hate.

Janet O’Brien

Edgartown