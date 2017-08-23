Toll on ferry trips floated to pay for school expenses

A school official and an Island resident pitched an idea that includes a toll on ferry trips that they say could help fund some Martha’s Vineyard school expenses without raising property taxes.

At the Edgartown board of selectmen’s meeting Monday, assistant superintendent Richard Smith and Island resident Chuck Hodgkinson proposed a 25-year plan. The presentation focused on funding other post-employment benefits (OPEB) liabilities like health insurance, life insurance, and prescription drug benefits for public retirees that are required by the state, but underfunded, as well as renovations to MVRHS.

According to Mr. Hodgkinson’s presentation, the school system is the Island’s largest business and employer, but doesn’t have a long-term financial business plan, or a chief financial officer. In order to meet OPEB obligations — which are projected to cost $81 million — and to bring the high school up to the standards of a 21st-century learning facility — a minimum projected cost of $55 million — Mr. Hodgkinson proposed a 25-year plan that distributes costs over all Island residents and visitors without raising town taxes.

The $136 million total would come from a public-private partnership that he says would include the Steamship Authority and an added toll that’s less than a cup of chowder.

For every vehicle one-way ticket, there would be an additional $5 toll, which would decrease by $1 every three to four years. For passengers, the toll would be an additional $1.50, which would eventually decrease down to $1.25. By year 25, the tolls would stop. These numbers were generated by collecting annual Steamship Authority vehicle and passenger statistics and calculating growth, Mr. Hodgkinson told the board.

The 25-year plan would require state legislation, but Mr. Hodgkinson wants to ensure the county’s support before bringing the idea to state representatives. His presentation will make the rounds at meetings of all six boards of selectmen. According to Mr. Hodgkinson, the plan would help seniors by not raising taxes, ensure the best education for children, and not burden the next generation with heavy debt.

“I’m asking for your consideration and support moving forward,” Mr. Hodgkinson said.

“I don’t see an immediate need to put the brakes on,” selectman Michael Donaroma said. The board agreed.

In other business, the board also approved the removal of a shade tree on 21 Starbuck Neck Rd.

The second annual Martha’s Vineyard Marathon was approved to take place the weekend before Memorial Day 2018.

The board delayed a discussion about the paving of Meeting House Way to a future meeting, when key individuals could be in attendance.