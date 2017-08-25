Environmental Police snag Cape striper poachers

Massachusetts Environmental Police (MEP) arrested five recreational shore fishermen on Cape Cod Canal Thursday morning and seized 332 pounds of illegally caught striped bass.

MEP officers, acting on tips from recreational fishermen, caught various violators while they were loading their vehicles, hiding fish in the rocks and bushes, and filleting fish, according to the MEP Facebook page. Fishermen must fillet striped bass at their homes, per state regulations. Sixteen pounds of fillets were seized from one person. The fillets had begun to spoil, and had to be destroyed. The remaining fish was donated to the New Bedford-area Salvation Army.

Three of the fishermen were from the Cape and two were from out of state. MEP does not give out the names of suspects until they are arraigned.

Several civil citations were issued, and fishing gear was seized as well.

The recreational limit for stripers in the state is one striper per day, over 28 inches long.