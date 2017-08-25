Nobska Light work begins in September

That pretty lighthouse you see on the shore in Woods Hole as the Steamship Authority ferry makes its way between Martha’s Vineyard and the mainland is about to get a facelift.

According to a press release issued by the Friends of Nobska Light, the nonprofit that purchased the light and caretaker’s house, a contract has been signed with EnviroVantage of Epping, N.H., to begin the first phase, which includes extensive rehabilitation work and painting the tower.

The work is being funded through grants from the Falmouth Community Preservation Fund, the Falmouth Road Race, private foundations, and other donations.

The house is being renovated into a maritime museum, according to the release. The Massachusetts Historical Commission is expected to issue a permit for the rehabilitation project, ensuring it is done in a “historically appropriate manner,” the release states.

The public will see the tower encircled in staging and encased to “provide a controlled environment for the rehabilitation,” according to the release.

Before the work begins, the U.S. Coast Guard will issue a local notice to mariners that the light will temporarily be turned off.

Tower work is expected to be completed in November, the release states. More information is available at FriendsofNobska.org.