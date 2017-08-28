Services Wednesday for Donald G. Tripp

Donald G. Tripp, 94, of Somerset, died on Thursday, August 24, 2017. A Somerset resident since 1967, he was the husband of 41 years to the late Dorothy L. Tripp.

Donald was born in Taunton, the son of Frederick G. and Mary (McGrady) Tripp.

Donald was a 1940 graduate of Taunton High School. He attended Wentworth Institute, graduating in 1942. He continued his education at Fitchburg State College, and received his bachelor of science degree in education in 1950, and his master’s in education from Bridgewater State College in 1953.

Donald worked as an industrial arts teacher for 36 years, spending two years at Braintree Middle School and 34 years at Joseph Case High School in Swansea. Donald also taught furniture refinishing at the Evening School, and later became the director. Donald served on the Somerset Conservation Commission, and was a member of the Somerset Yacht Club, the Eastern Star Masonic Lodge, and the Rhode Island Shriners. He enjoyed working on and around boats.

He is survived by his stepchildren, Marsha L. Mason of Cherry Valley, and John A. Larsen and Steven W. Larsen, both of Chilmark; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a nephew and a great-niece.

His graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at 12 pm in the Abel’s Hill Cemetery in Chilmark. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Massachusetts Alzheimer’s Association, 311 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA 02472.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit hathawayfunerals.com.