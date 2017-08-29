Depressing drizzle

soaks the outside screen

Waves of northern mist blowing,

Sky darkened before twilight feels

Like autumn, and not the month before it.



August is usually

A still month a

Quiet month,

With determination —

Looking to stay warm, and dry,

While fleeting fireflies

Of hope sparkle

Within the eventide

Moodiness of all our natures.



Ellen Martin Story, an avid reader and arts lover, is a retired human resources administrator who writes poetry in her wash-ashore Eden of Martha’s Vineyard.

