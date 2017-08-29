Bridge Results

At the August 21 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 10 tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Dotti Arnold and Liz Early, followed by Dave Donald and Barbara Silk in second, Barbara Kummel and Judy Maynes in third, and Gail Farrish and Warren Morse in fourth. In the East-West direction, Barbara Besse and Jim Kaplan finished in first place, followed by Tillie Foster and Calvin Bass in second, Ann Brown and Audrey Egger in third, and Kevin Carey and Carolyn Flynn in fourth.

At the August 22, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara McLagen and Rachel Alpert, followed by Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer in second place, Diane Drake and Dave Donald in third, and Ed Russell and Deirdre Ling in fourth.

At the August 24, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, seven tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Sandy and Michael Lindheimer finished in first place, followed by Bea Phear and Barbara Silk in second, and Lou Winkelman and Don Nelson in third. In the East-West direction, Dan and Nancy Cabot finished first, followed by Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagen in second, and Dave Donald and Rich Colter in third place.

At the August 26, 9 am game of the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard, seven tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Deirdre Ling and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Duncan Walton and Richard Eubanks in second, and Judith Spruance and Susan Goodridge in third. In the East-West direction, Ann Brown and Bill Pourvu finished first, followed by Joan Byrd and Brenda Davenport in second, and Tillie Foster and Emily Robertson in third.