Chilmark: Softball

Farewell, August, we barely knew you. Why is it that every summer seems to pass faster? The water remains perfect for swimming, and cooler nights are welcome for sleeping. It’s been a pleasure meeting so many new folks, seeing old friends and family, beach walks, barbecues, eating fresh corn, berries and tomatoes. A highlight of my summer has been getting to offer Sound Meditation at Camp Jabberwocky weekly, even now during the family camp weekends.

I’d like to send a warm welcome to the Anthony family, who moved to Chilmark when James Anthony took over as CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank; my husband has enjoyed running into Kelley, Mark, Isabelle, and Natalia, as well as their two dogs, on his morning dog walk on Peaked Hill.

It was a tough decision last week: Catch two of Susanna Styron’s films or hear Joan Nathan speak about her new cookbook. As I missed the Author’s Festival this summer, Joan won out, and boy was I glad to finally have a chance to hear her speak. I ran into her earlier at the Chilmark Flea, and she was happy to know at least three people were showing up. I loved learning about her first job, working for the mayor of Jerusalem at age 26, and how that segued into what has become her career, history and food, a delicious mix. Also I’d like to thank Ellen Wingard of World Pulse for bringing so many interesting women into my life. If you don’t know World Pulse, check out this global community of changemakers at worldpulse.com. There was even an American white pelican spotted at Black Point Pond last Sunday and posted on MV Bird Alert.

Hard to believe the last Chilmark Flea of summer is Saturday, Sept. 2, so head over and get the gifts you need, besides great kombucha, herbal remedies, and so much more. If you’re looking for someone specific, you can check a partial vendor list here:

chilmarkchurch.org/service/index.php/chilmark-flea-market/.

The Yard is in full swing, presenting local artists this week. On Thursday, August 31, is an evening of Poetry, Music and Improv Dance Jam; Arlen and Lexie Roth offer an evening of music on Friday, Sept. 1, and Island Grown Dances is on Saturday, Sept. 2, all performances at 7 pm. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, check out the Artist-Intern Showing from 5 to 6 pm at the pay-what-you-want event. Learn more and get tickets at dancetheyard.org/art-on-the-vine17 or call 508-645-9662. The last day of yoga at The Yard is Sunday, Sept. 3, and dance classes continue through Friday, Sept. 8.

Join Monina Von Opel, who has contributed her photographs to A Gallery’s “Street Wise” group show exhibit, opening on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 7 pm at 8 Uncas Ave. in Oak Bluffs.

Be sure to stop in and see the fantastic Chilmark Pond exhibit at the Chilmark library until Sept. 7. The exhibition text explores roughly 20 topics ranging from enormous physical changes in the pond to the plants and animals that are struggling to live there. Exhibit organizer John O’Keefe welcomes comments, additions, and corrections by email at Chil.Pond.17@comcast.net. Stories and Songs continue on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am.

There will be a public hearing Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5 pm at the Chilmark Town Hall to discuss and receive public comment on two Community Preservation Act funding requests under consideration for a possible fall special town meeting: $20,000 of CPA Park & Recreation funds to renovate the two town-owned fishing shacks located on two town-owned Menemsha Bulkhead lots, and $60,000 of CPA Park & Recreation funds to increase the existing voter-approved budget of $340,000 to fund the construction of the town’s portion of the Squibnocket project to relocate the parking lot, remove the manmade coastal engineering structures, and restore the beach to its natural state. All are welcome.

A great Flanders Field Softball turnout as Arlen Roth’s team held off Hans Solmssen’s team 11-10 in a seven-inning game. Sunday’s weather could not have been more perfect for the Chilmark Softball awards day. Larry and Charly Weiss’s sons, Hunter and Tanner, won the scorekeeping awards. It should also be noted that they donated their entire earnings for lemonade and muffin sales to the Martha’s Vineyard Animal Shelter; let’s paws for thanks. Sophia Balaban won the pinch-running award. Of note also is that Sophia joined the team as a full player in this game, and got her first two hits as a regular. Tony “Bum Shoulder” Horwitz won the Pulitzer (fake news) Prize for Sports Reporting. Mark Levine is this year’s “Howie Hustle” awardwinner for his steady play at first base, and also received, courtesy of Peter Simon, a signed copy of his new photo book “Martha’s Vineyard.” The MVP award for outstanding all-around play went to Jim Feiner. Following the awards, a sumptuous brunch was enjoyed by all. Next week’s Labor Day game will be the final for this season; everyone is welcome.

Have a great week and wonderful long weekend.