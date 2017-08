Explore Felix Neck Sanctuary on this guided hike on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 10 to 11 am. Participants will be taken to areas that have been impacted by climate and weather events. You will also take a look at the “living shoreline” and a salt marsh evaluation study, ongoing projects that aim to address the changes that are occurring, and learn about other efforts Mass Audubon is making to combat climate change. Members $6, nonmembers $9. Call 508-627-4850.