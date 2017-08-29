Fall plant sale events at the Polly Hill Arboretum

The Polly Hill Arboretum fall plant sale opens at 10 am on Saturday, Sept. 9. A variety of rare, native, and locally adapted plant varieties will be on sale, with staff on hand to answer questions. According to a press release, at 1 pm, you can learn how to put your plants to use. All are invited to a free lecture by one of the Northeast’s leading designers, Rebecca Lindenmeyr, who will talk about how to create pollinator gardens and habitat hedgerows. On Thursday, Sept. 7, PHA Director Tim Boland will share some of the special plants that will be for sale in the plant sale in an informative slideshow.

Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 pm

Join Arboretum Director Tim Boland for a slideshow featuring some of the distinctive plants featured in the fall plant sale on Sept. 10. He will highlight their ornamental attributes, and provide tips on successful culture and garden use. The sale will feature a host of rare trees and hard-to-find shrubs, and tough, durable, and beautiful perennials, including many Island natives. Tim will feature some of the best plants for autumn color, and evergreen hollies that shine during the winter months.This event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 am to 2 pm

Late summer and early fall is a perfect time to plant. Join PHA for the end-of-the-season plant sale. Arboretum staff will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice on the selection of choice trees, shrubs, perennials, and Island natives. Plants and select merchandise will be discounted 40 percent for members, 20 percent for nonmembers.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 pm

Rebecca Lindenmeyr is one of the Northeast’s leading designers exploring the intersection between nature and human living spaces. Her presentation will provide hands-on, technical direction for creating beautiful yet functional habitat gardens using two sample projects that were designed, installed, and maintained by Rebecca’s firm, Linden L.A.N.D. Group. Specifically, these projects were planned with regionally adapted native species for continuous bloom, nectar, and pollen forage, as well as nesting sites. The location of the sites was selected to improve connectivity, and the structure of the designs was diverse, multilayered, and densely planted to reduce maintenance and pressure from invasive species. Participants will leave with sample plant lists, quantities, and suggested arrangements that can be adapted to their own sites. This event is free and open to the public.