The Freeway Revival makes Martha’s Vineyard debut

The Freeway Revival is bringing its Southern soul and roots up from Asheville, N.C., for two performances at the Ritz this month. Catch the 9 pm performance on Sunday, Sept. 3, or Sunday, Sept. 10. The group just released its first full-length album, “Revolution Road,” and announced fall tour dates.

The group’s music was born from the energy and spirit built from life on the road. Guitar-driven soul, mixed with rock ’n’ roll and a psychedelic flair, makes up its sound, complimented by four-part harmonies.

The band began with twin brothers Adam and Jonathan Clayton on keys and guitar. In 2015, their bassist and singer Kenny Crowley joined the group, followed by young guitarist Tim Husk and drummer Cartwright Brandon. Musical influences range from the Allman Brothers and Little Feat to Led Zeppelin, Paul Simon, and Bob Dylan.

All members are independent songwriters whose harmonies challenge yet complement one another. Their East Coast tour has a packed schedule, going as far north as Burlington, Vt. They call the music their church, and the road their home.

For more information, visit freewayrevival.com.