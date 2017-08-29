High wind and waves on the way

Harbormasters on Martha’s Vineyard say stay out of the water Wednesday.

According to The National Weather Service, high winds, dangerous riptides and serious surf conditions are expected Tuesday night and Wednesday, especially along south-facing shores. Wind speeds could reach over 50 mph.

Harbormasters’ offices advise boaters to double up on lining on docked boats.

Ferry services to Martha’s Vineyard have not been canceled, but the Steamship Authority, Hyline, Vineyard Fast Ferry, Seastreak, and Island Queen lines advise patrons to check in before making plans.