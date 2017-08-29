Ira ​A. Yaffee, known to many friends as I-man, died on August 12, 2017, at Cape Cod Hospital.​​ He was 70.

Ira was born​ on Jan. 24,1947, in Glens Falls, N.Y., and enjoyed all the activities of childhood in Hometown, USA: Boy Scouts of America, Little League (at first base), and band, where the trombone had particular allure. His teachers in the Glens Falls school system appreciated his quick mind and insights into his favorite subjects of philosophy and English.

In 1968 he settled on Martha’s Vineyard, where he lived for the rest of his life. While on the Vineyard, he conceived of and owned several small businesses in such diverse fields as apparel, food service,​​ and transportation. With his quick wit, caring and loyal manner, and easygoing charm, he made friends easily. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, golf, his weekly card game, and having a drink with friends.

Ira is survived by sons Masen and Jesse; sister Joyce; and dear friends​​ Colin Ewing and daughter Celeste, Jacqueline Brungardt​, ​many​ former card players, and the Friday-afternoon Lounge gang.

Ira’s family wishes to thank the skilled and caring staff at Cape Cod Hospital, including Drs. O’Neill and Swanson, and KellyAnn Vagenas.

A memorial service to celebrate Ira’s life will take place on Martha’s Vineyard in the fall.