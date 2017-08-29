Island Autism Group offers afterschool program

The Island Autism Group (IAG), together with the Vineyard’s public school district, is launching a pilot afterschool program this fall. According to a press release, It is a parent cooperative program; each family must provide one parent chaperone for one afternoon activity a week. In exchange, your child may attend the program all five days a week free of charge. The school system will provide transportation to the locations, and parents will be responsible for pickup. If a parent is unable to provide the single day of coverage, then they may pay for the afterschool program. Sliding-scale plans will be available. Each age tier is dependent on full enrollment to be successful. Children who qualify for this program are children with issues in executive function, social skills, communication, and other such disorders related to ASD.

The program, for ages 5 to 26, will run along with the school schedule, Monday through Friday, 3 to 5 pm, through Dec. 15. It offers activities such as music and art Mondays; farming and baking Tuesdays; swimming, dance, and yoga Wednesdays; bowling, movie club, library Thursdays; and basketball, skating, running or hiking on Fridays.

A one-page application can be found on the IAG website, islandautism.org. The application can be completed and returned to the superintendent’s office, 4 Pine St., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or it can be filled out on the website. Applications are due as soon as possible; call IAG president Kate DeVane for more information at 508-693-2568.