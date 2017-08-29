Jazz and blues come to Union Chapel for the weekend

The Martha’s Vineyard Jazz and Blues Summerfest is coming back to the Island this Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 3. Join the vibe — all women this year — at the Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs for three days of jazz, blues, and contemporary jams.

The lineup kicks off on Friday with the all-women jazz and contemporary ensemble Sage. The group has a sassy, nostalgic sound, and has performed with the likes of Ray Charles and others. Jamaican-born singer Etna also performs on Friday. She’s established herself as one of the most powerful voices in reggae, blazing a new trail in a genre that has long been male-dominated.

In pursuit of a solo career, Jazzmeia Horn from Dallas, Texas, rings in Saturday’s performance. She has spent the past several years making a name for herself in New York City as a rising star. Phyllis Yvonne Stickney shakes up the festival’s lineup with a standup comedy routine on Saturday night. She is a motivational speaker and an author, and will also perform on Sunday.

Saxophonist, singer, and composer Grace Kelly plays with the passion of an old soul, and the genre-bending energy of a 24-year-old. She’s a regular on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” with its band, and recently released her 10th album. Following her performance will be the Grammy-nominated, Ethiopian-born singer-songwriter Wayna. She’s toured with Stevie Wonder, and earned two Billboard chart-topping singles for her songs “My Love” and “Moonlight Rendezvous.” Her performance will wrap up the three-day festival.

The Martha’s Vineyard Jazz and Blues Summerfest was launched in 2008 by festival producer Sheila Baptista. She believes that great music can radically change the course of one’s life, a family’s future, and a community’s well-being. Over the years, the concert has evolved into a three-day festival that has attracted hundreds of music lovers from all over the world.

For more information, visit mvjazzbluessummerfest.com.