‘My Life, My Health’ begins Sept. 7.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health (MVPH) announces “My Life, My Health — Becoming a Health-Self-Manager for Chronic or Multiple Conditions” will begin Sept 7, 2017.

According to a press release, if you have a chronic health condition, or are a caregiver for someone who has a chronic health condition such as arthritis, heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure, asthma, depression, or pain, you will become empowered by participating in this series. “My Life, My Health” is a proven program designed to give participants the knowledge and skills needed to take a more active role in their own health or that of the people they’re caring for.

The MV Partnership for Health has funding from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs and the Federal Administration for Community Living to offer this free six-session series. Call or email to find out the dates and location of the next series, starting Sept. 7, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, in Oak Bluffs. Preregistration is required. Call 508-627-5797, ext. 114, or email infoMVPH@ihimv.org to register or for more information.