The 29th annual Pat West Gaff Rig and Schooner Race will be held Saturday, September 16.

Please print, fill out, and sign the entry and release forms. Submit your entry via email to GandB@GannonAndBenjamin.com, in person to Angie at the Gannon and Benjamin office in Vineyard Haven, or in person at the skippers’ meeting on Friday, September 15, 5:30 pm at Gannon and Benjamin. Entries and fees are due by September 15.

For more information visit gannonandbenjamin.com.