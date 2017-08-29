Reservations for Martha’s Vineyard Children’s Chorus

Fall reservations are being accepted for the Martha’s Vineyard Children’s Chorus. According to a press release, the Martha’s Vineyard Children’s Chorus is a nonprofit organization founded by Lisa Varno. The chorus’ mission is to unite students Island-wide through song, and to develop musicianship, self-confidence, and musical expression through developmentally appropriate vocal instruction.

Any interested singers from grades 1 to 8 are welcome to join this non-auditioned chorus. Weekly rehearsals are held in the MVRHS Choir Room on Wednesday afternoons from Sept. 13 to Dec. 13. Our Lyric Choir (grades 1 to 3) will meet from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, and our Concert Choir (grades 4 to 8) will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. We will perform together in our concerts in December. Each singer will pay a nominal fee of $50 per semester.