Come tour the Solar Shellfish Hatchery on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10:30 am, see where millions of shellfish are produced for the Island every summer, and hold baby shellfish. This tour, sponsored by the Oak Bluffs library, is for adults and children 5 and up; however, please note that the tour does involve stairs. There is no handicap or stroller access at the hatchery. The hatchery is located at 22 Weaver Lane, Vineyard Haven. For more information, visit oakbluffslibrary.org.