Tisbury: Charles Strahan

Heard on Main Street: I have to exercise early in the morning before my brain figures out what I’m doing.

Today, Thursday, August 31, at 5:30 pm, learn more about the lone Civil War soldier who stands watch over the Oak Bluffs waterfront. It is the legacy of Charles Strahan, a veteran of the Confederate Army who lived later years on Martha’s Vineyard. Museum research librarian Bow Van Riper will share the monument’s hidden history, and its changing role in the contentious process of remembering the Civil War. Gather in the Museum library at 5:30 pm; members cost $8, others $12.

Remember that you can choose from lots of ceramics, music, and painting classes at Featherstone this fall. Stop by to see what’s on display and sign up for a class.

Sunday, Sept. 3, is the last Sunday for services at 8 and 9:30 am with the new Federated Church minister. All are welcome to meet the Rev. David G. Berube and his wife Ellen in a reception at the Mayhew Parsonage at 10:30, following the 9:30 service.

Cannabis is the only medication with its own separate laws and distribution system, despite its relatively low toxicity. Dr. Yosef Glassman will talk about the “Kabbalah of Cannabis” on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. Why is this plant unique and worthy of special handling, more than other more toxic medicines? Explore the deeper mystical reasons for the flowering rebirth of this ancient medicine, which is rooted in the future of world unity.

Save $5 and register now to enjoy the annual Run/Walk on Sunday, Sept 10, to benefit our Vineyard Haven library. The USATF-sanctioned 5K run starts at the library, with a run to the West Chop Lighthouse and back. There is also be a free ½-mile fun run for kids.

Medals will be awarded to winners in all age groups, and all participants are eligible to win prizes, including gift certificates from many local stores. 5K registration includes a T shirt. The 5K starts at 10 am. Fun run for kids starts at 9:45 am. Registration begins at 8:30 am. Save $5 by registering in advance at the library, or download the form from the library website, vhlibrary.org.

Circle the globe in six exciting days with the Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival, beginning next Tuesday, Sept. 5. Inspired by the world around us, all events are in our town, with films at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center or the Capawock Theater. For details, including trailers, receptions, and tickets or the all-access pass, see mvfilmsociety.com. Tickets can be purchased online now.

Schools open on-Island the day after Labor Day, Sept. 5. Drive carefully. Watch for little ones too excited to look both ways.

It’s not quite “our Island” yet. There are still cyclists without helmets dashing the wrong way on Main Street, though there was a parking place. The ferries are still totally booked, and the Black Dog has long lines. But there seems to be only half the traffic now.

If you missed Tom Dresser speaking at our library last month, he will be at the Tisbury Senior Center at 1:30 pm on Thursday, Sept. 7, to share what he has to say on his new book, “Hidden History of Martha’s Vineyard.” Refreshments will be served, and his books will be available for sale.

“My Life, My Health” is for you if you have a chronic health issue or are a caregiver for someone with arthritis, heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure, asthma, depression, or pain. This program gives you the knowledge to take an active role in your health or that of someone you’re caring for. This series is free and runs six sessions. The next one starts Thursday, Sept. 7, from 3 to 5:30 pm in Oak Bluffs. Preregistration is required at infoMVPH@ihimv.org, or call 508-627-5797, ext. 114.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Jessica Dolliver. Wish the best on Saturday to Edwin Gould. Tuesday belongs to Melissa Gold and Janet Stiller. Happy birthday to Mike Ciancio on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” —Dr. Seuss