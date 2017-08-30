Court report August 11 – August 28

August 11, 2017

Zachery R. Sweeney, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/11/85, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

August 24, 2017

Gilson R. Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/5/66, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Cordiero Newton, Montclair, N.J.; DOB 7/12/90, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Erin E. Pye, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/7/83, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Lynsey Telford, West Tisbury; DOB 6/4/75, OUI-liquor or .08%: guilty, probation for two years, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; wrong way on a state highway: not responsible.

Lynsey Telford, West Tisbury; DOB 6/4/75, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for two years, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW; marked lanes violation: not responsible; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued without finding for two years.

Matea Vukson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/17/97, leaving the scene of property damage: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $300 fine.

August 25, 2017

Brian N. Foster, Edgartown; DOB 12/25/85, OU-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

Michael D. Francis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/29/55, no inspection sticker, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Bryan R. Geggatt, Johnston, R.I.; DOB 3/14/84, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $300 court cost.

Jaquelyn E. Gomez, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/20/90, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

James W. Hart, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/21/95, vandalizing property: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; malicious destruction of property over $250: guilty — 2½ years in the house of correction suspended, probation for three years, must remain alcohol free with screens and pay $90 VW; a second charge of malicious destruction of property over $250: guilty — probation for three years, and must remain drug/alcohol free with screens and treatment.

Terrence L. Hood, Boca Raton, Fla.; DOB 4/16/86, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Ruben P. Madeira, West Tisbury; DOB 9/15/79, larceny from a building, breaking and entering to steal firearm, larceny of firearm: continued to pretrial conference.

Dale R. Maynard, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/8/59, no inspection sticker: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Sarah V. Page, Anchorage, Alaska; DOB 7/7/92, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, refusal of motor vehicle operator to identify self: continued to pretrial conference.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/6/82, breaking and entering during daytime to commit a felony with person in fear, malicious destruction of property under $250, defacing property, trespassing, threat to commit a crime: continued to pretrial conference.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/6/82, disorderly conduct, subsequent offense: to be dismissed upon payment of $300 court cost; municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

August 28, 2017

Brian Cory, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/20/75, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, motor vehicle lights violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Ryan N. Dillon, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/23/79, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, wrong way on a state highway: continued to pretrial conference.

Jared C. McCauley, Hudson, N.H.; DOB 2/26/93, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.