Dortmund tops Inter to win inaugural MSA Cup

The names of the famous clubs are known throughout the soccer world: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Gremio of Porto Alegre, and two of Rio’s giants, Flamengo and Fluminense. Here on the Vineyard, they are seven of the eight teams in the Martha’s Vineyard Soccer Association (MSA), a new adult recreational league. An eighth team, Island Fresh Pizza, sports FC Barcelona shirts.

The league debuted this summer in late June, managed by Fluminense goalkeeper Wagner Da Silva, as an alternative to the long-established Vineyard Football Association. Seven of the teams are based on the Vineyard, while Flamengo hails from Falmouth.

Saturday evening at Veterans Park in Vineyard Haven, Borussia Dortmund met Inter Milan in the inaugural MSA Cup final. With the players wearing replica kits sporting the famous yellow and black colors of Dortmund and the nerazzurri (blue and black) of Inter, the final had the look of a proper UEFA Champions League match.

Dortmund jumped on top in the 10th minute, as Faique poked the ball through a maze of Inter players and over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Tim for a 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, Faique struck again to double the advantage.

Dortmund put a virtual stranglehold on the match minutes before halftime. With Inter’s goalkeeper Tim out toward the edge of the box, Gustavo scored a world-class goal by lofting a forceful chip from midfield up and under the crossbar behind the stunned keeper.

Faique scored his third of the night in the second half, and Dortmund claimed the Cup with a 4-0 win.

Prior to the final, Fluminense edged Bayern Munich in the third-place match. The teams traded first-half goals, with Marlo opening the scoring for Fluminense and Sydney equalizing for Bayern. Fluminense’s Jay settled the matter, netting the game winner in the second half for a 2-1 win.

Faique captured the league’s version of FIFA’s Golden Boot trophy for top scorer, finishing the season with 12 goals, and Nelio of Bayern Munich was named top goalkeeper.