Hilda Jardin Backus

Hilda J. (Jardin) Backus, 91, died on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at her home in Vineyard Haven.

She was predeceased by her husband Rodman F. “Rod” Backus Jr. in June 2006. Hilda was the mother of Rodman F. Backus III, Carol J. Osborn, Patricia M. Chaudhuri, and Rhonda F. Backus, all of Vineyard Haven. She was also the sister of Emily Scott, Flora Coutinho, and Tommy and Manny Jardin.

Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5 to 7 pm. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven, officiated by the Rev. Michael Nagle.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.