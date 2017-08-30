REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: August 21 – 25, 2017

Edgartown

Aug. 21, Rutledge A. Simmons sold one-half interest in 158 Chappaquiddick Rd. to Joseph J. Currier for $367,900.

Aug. 21, Peter and Tina Vaz sold 55 Saddle Club Rd. to Marshall and Priscilla Milner for $599,000.

Aug. 22, MRK Mullen Realty LLC sold Lot 8, 3 Jordan Way to Seacoast Developers LLC for $791,666.66.

Tisbury

Aug. 23, Shaun T. Dolan and Lisa T. Dolan by Robert J. Rivers, Jr. sold 20 Sunnyside Ave. to Patrick E. Donovan, trustee of 20 Sunnyside Avenue Nominee Trust, for $2,150,000.

Aug. 23, Roger L. Thomas, individually and as successor Personal Representative of the estate of Ida May Thomas, Nancy T. Monckton, and Carl F. Thomas sold 129 Hines Point to Michael Edward Celestine McMullen and Nora Lily McMullen for $1,575,000.

West Tisbury

Aug. 22, John J. and Marsha L. Gullo sold 6 North Vine Lane to George S. and Joan P. Thomas for $1,825,000.

Aug. 23, Marc L. Daniels and Mary Beth Daniels sold 30 Lookout Hill Rd. to Andrea L. Larson for $1,275,000.

Aug. 24, Henry T. Child, as trustee of the Barbara C. Child Revocable Trust, and Barbara C. Child, as trustee of the Edward S. Child 2000 Trust, and Henry T. Child, Kenneth T. Child, Clinton R. Child, and Barbara C. Child individually sold 325 Old County Rd. to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $150,000.