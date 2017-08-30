‘Tunes for Tails’

Angels Helping Animals Worldwide Rescue will host a benefit concert this Monday, Sept. 4, starting at 4 pm. According to a press release, proceeds from the fundraiser will help the Island animal shelter continue to save animals through vet care, shelter, food, medicine, and transportation.

The evening kicks off with a visit with the shelter’s rescue pups from 4 to 5:30 pm, followed by a silent auction and a live auction. Live music from special guests Ben Taylor and the Phil Darosa Project begins at 6 pm.

Advance tickets can be purchased for a donation of $100, or four for $300. Price includes light appetizers and two beverages. Tickets can be purchased at Nauti Cow in Oak Bluffs, or by contacting the shelter at 508-274-2604 or angelshelpinganimalsww@gmail.com.