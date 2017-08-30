Turn around, don’t drown: Islanders ride out Hurricane Harvey

“The rain is coming down by about three inches per hour. It’s biblical,” Bill Windle, Houston resident and longtime seasonal visitor of Martha’s Vineyard, told me in a phone conversation on Monday. Bill’s one of several Island residents and visitors who were in Texas for what has turned out to be one of the worst disasters the state has ever faced.

On Friday night, Hurricane Harvey made landfall between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, located in southeast Texas, as a Category 4 storm. By Tuesday afternoon, downgraded to a tropical storm, Harvey continued to devastate the southeast region of the state, dropping what has been estimated to be 9 trillion gallons of water on the area in the previous five days.

“Even with the dire warnings we had about rainfall, I don’t think anyone truly appreciated or comprehended what 30-plus inches of rain meant, and how that impacts everyday life,” Mr. Windle said. “The house is dry, but we’ve had about four feet of water in the streets and around the home.”

“For us, we have been very blessed and very lucky, and we have handled the rain well,” Island native Dion Alley told us in a phone call, “but two miles away, I couldn’t even get to my office because the bayous have flooded all of the roads.” Mr. Alley, son of MVTimes Oak Bluffs columnist Megan Alley, lives in the Houston area with his family.

“We have had more evacuations not simply because of the rain but because they have needed to release reservoirs because [water levels] are so high,” Mr. Alley said. Although there have not been severe winds, falling trees have become a major concern. “The root systems on the trees are so soft now due to the rain, so they are worried about more trees falling, not because of the rain but because the soil is so saturated,” he added.

“[Houston] is prepared to deal with the flooding and the rescue, but until this all dries and recedes enough so they can get into neighborhoods and assess the damage, I think, like Katrina, you could see five to 10 years before everything fully recovers,” Mr. Alley told us, echoing news reports.

Houston’s population of more than 2 million people were advised not to evacuate, as it could be more deadly than simply staying put. “The big thing was, Remain in place. Don’t go out, don’t get stuck. Just remain in place, even if that is on the second floor while the first floor is flooded,” Mr. Alley said.

“I’d rather be trapped in a two-story home than a one-story car,” Mr. Windle said.

While Harvey continues to ravage Texas, both government officials and citizens remain hopeful and helpful. “Even with all the preparedness, what is really making the difference is neighbors helping neighbors,” Mr. Windle said.

“It’s amazing, because there is an informal navy going around the neighborhood helping people evacuate. Just imagine all the people on the Vineyard with their Boston Whalers patrolling around looking for people to help,” Mr. Windle said. Even the Cajun Navy, the famous group of volunteer citizens who organized in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to help people, have traveled to Houston to lend their experience and resources. “No one cared about anyone’s socioeconomic status, the color of their skin, who they voted for. When this storm came, everybody just stopped and helped each other. People helped people,” Mr. Alley said.

To help: redcross.org, ghcf.org/hurricane-relief.