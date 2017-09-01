Services Tuesday, Sept. 5, for Kathryn M. Bettencourt

Kathryn M. (“Kay”) Bettencourt of Edgartown died on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was 73.

Kay was the mother of Antone J. (“Tony”) Bettencourt of Edgartown. Her graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 2 pm in the Old Westside Cemetery, Cooke Street, Edgartown, officiated by the Rev. Michael Nagle.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.