The U.S. Coast Guard has found three missing teens and they are safe, according to a Tweet by the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast account.

The U.S. Coast Guard with the help of Island officials had been searching for three teens for much of the evening Saturday. The teens were on a tuna fishing trip and did not return home by 3 pm, a Coast Guard spokesman said.

A Coast Guard helicopter and a boat out of Menemsha were out searching for the white 20-foot boat, officials said.