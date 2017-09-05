Births: Aug. 29 to Sept. 1

Isla Foster Hakala

Jacqueline Foster and Carter Hakala of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Isla Foster Hakala, on August 29, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Isla weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Natasha Ferreira Fernandes

Magnadalla Fernandes and Jonas Fernandes of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Natasha Ferreira Fernandes, on August 29, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Natasha weighed 7 pounds, 8.4 ounces.

Demetra Harlow Giordano

Megan Giordano and Jason Giordano of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Demetra Harlow Giordano, on August 31, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Demetra weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

Rosalyn Dian Hazelton

Jirawadee Hazelton and Noah Hazelton of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Rosalyn Dian Hazelton, on Sept. 1, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Demetra weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and joins her big brother Alexander.