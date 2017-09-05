Chilmark: Welcome to Ursula Costin

School started this week, and I’d like to extend a warm welcome to the new Chilmark preschool director, Ursula Costin, everyone who helps make Chilmark School a welcome learning environment, and all the new families whose children have joined the school this year from preschool and up. Happy Belated Anniversary to Lanette and Stanley Larsen. What a wonderful weekend, stopping at the Artisans Fair after trying to get to the Chilmark Flea. I thought it was cruel to ticket all the cars parked with wheels beyond the white line, and not a “No Parking” sign in sight on North Road when on the final Chilmark Flea of the season, having already missed three days due to rain, the sun shone. I was never able to say goodbye to my friends working their booths, but look forward to their return next summer.

It was great to see the Yard packed to the rafters, and sorry audience hopefuls were turned away as all seats were taken for the local dance and artistic community’s performances. Head to A Gallery (across from the bowling alley in O.B.) and see the brilliantly displayed work of Monina Von Opel and so many others. For hours and info, see agallerymv.com or call 917-378-0662.

Chilmark Chocolates reopens Thursday, Sept. 7, and is open only Thursdays to Sundays from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm. I hope everyone enjoyed their end-of-summer vacation! Pretty much every open place has new hours; here’s a few handy ones to know, but always good to call first:

Beach Plum Inn: Breakfast daily 8 to 10:30 am through Columbus Day

The Bite: Wednesday to Monday, 11 am to 3 pm, closed Tuesdays, through mid-September.

Chilmark General Store: Sunday to Friday, 7 am to 4 pm, and Saturday, 7 am to 5 pm through September.

Chilmark Tavern: closed Tuesday and Wednesday, open for dinner Thursday through Monday from 5:30 pm.

The Galley: open daily 11 am to 3 pm until Columbus Day.

Home Port: closed Monday and Tuesday, open for dinner Wednesday to Sunday 5 to 9 pm; Back Door Takeout open Monday to Thursday from 5 to 8 pm and Friday to Sunday midday to 8 pm, through Sept. 17.

Larsen’s Fish Market: 9 am to 7 pm through Sept. 15, 10 am to 6 pm through Columbus Day.

Menemsha Fish Market: daily 9 am to 8 pm, 9 am to 6 pm after Columbus Day (weather dependent).

Menemsha Market: 9 am to 5 pm daily, for now.

In Aquinnah: Aquinnah Shop — Monday to Thursday 8 am to 3:30 pm, Fri day to Sunday open from 8 am to dinner until Sept. 30. Cliffhangers — open Monday to Thursday 8 am to 4 pm and Friday to Sunday from 8 am to sunset. Orange Peel Bakery — pizza nights continue on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 pm through October. Outermost Inn is open for dinner through Saturday Oct. 7, closed Mondays, Tuesdays (after Sept. 12) and Wednesdays (after Sept. 20).

The plant sale at Polly Hill is on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 am to 2 pm, but you can put a shopping list together at 5:30 pm on Thursday, Sept. 7, when arboretum director Tim Boland offers a slide show featuring plants in the sale.

The last Community Sing with Roberta Kirn at the Yard is on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 5 pm, all ages welcome, free. The last dance class is Friday, Sept. 8. Come see the Schonberg (Boston) Fellows perform on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 pm. Learn more and get tickets at bit.ly/yardtickets.

The Chilmark public library will be closed on Mondays for their off-season hours; all other days remain the same. Be sure to grab a new M.V. Library Association bookmark, with all Island library hours and phone numbers listed, at the checkout desk. Professor and author Jack Fruchtman will speak about Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” as part of the “Islanders Read the Classics” series on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 5 pm at the Chilmark library. Stories and Songs continue on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am.

Enjoy goat yoga at Native Earth Teaching Farm on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 am. Cost is $25, participants must be 13 years or older, registration required, please email joseykirkland@gmail.com. Stop by for a farm visit on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm.

Sadly, Lia Kahler & Friends’ Sept. 10 concert has been canceled. She is continuing her efforts to reach her goal of raising $10,000 for the Island Clergy Homeless Fund. She has secured a $3,000 grant from the United Methodist Society of Martha’s Vineyard, and has $1,500 in pledges to be matched. At present, the fiscal sponsor of the Island Clergy Homeless Fund is the Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard. Donations to help Lia Kahler reach her goal and support our Island homeless during the winter months can be made out to Permanent Endowment Fund (memo line: Homeless) and sent to PEFMV, P.O. Box 243, West Tisbury, MA 02575, or made online at endowmv.org.

The last Flanders Field Softball game of the 2017 summer season may have been rained out on Sunday, but enough players showed up ready to create improvised lineups in Monday’s sunshine. Playing one long game, Arlen Roth’s team squeaked by Hans Solmmsen’s team 18-1. Sophie Balaban, the rookie star of the game, started and played a combination short outfield and second base. At 14, she is the youngest female (in Chilmark softball history) to be in the regular lineup. Sig van Raan says, “It’s been reaffirming to see a number of younger participants, some who come once or twice, and others who stick around. It’s also great to note longstanding player/ump/coach and commissioner Bill Edison show up at the games and cheer us on. Been a delight to see this ancient mariner, approaching 90, sitting there with his pipe and smiling.” Here’s an excerpt from a poem dedicated to Bill Edison upon his retirement as commissioner last year: “As brilliant plays produce a thrill /Time stands still on Peaked Hill, /Great plays — clutch hits — an occasional run, /Softball played in the morning sun, /With sheer delight we live the moment, and play the game, /Where time isn’t noted.” Farewell, players, we look forward to seeing you all next summer!

Have a great week.