Court Report: Aug 28 — Sept. 1

August 28, 2017

Carlos Bueno De Camargo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/3/81, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Egor Bulychev, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/9/96, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, unarmed burglary and assault, breaking and entering a building during nighttime to commit a felony: being held in lieu of bail.

Randall J. Oliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/3/68, assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation or suffocation: continued to pretrial conference.

August 31, 2017

David M. Viera, Edgartown; DOB 3/17/69, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Jesse R. Sweeney, Oxford; DOB 10/31/83, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 1, 2017

Slaven Dejanovic, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/7/85, leaving the scene of personal injury, crosswalk violation: probable disposition on Sept. 8, 2017.

Donald L. Gentry, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/6/63, use of motor vehicle without authority: continued to pretrial conference.

David C. Hawkins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/18/61, trespassing, refusal to stop boat and identify self for officer.

Khalid Finey Jackson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/9/79, abandoning motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Nurmuhammet Yagmyrov, West Tisbury; DOB 8/18/95, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; marked lanes violation: not responsible.