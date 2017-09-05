George E. Delaney, 70, of North Falmouth died on July 25, 2017. He sailed away from Brigham and Women’s Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

Known as Ged, he was a true lover of the sea and sailing. Ged imported, raced, and restored sailboats of every description. Ged was an avid and skilled sailor, and loved to race out of Great Harbor in Woods Hole, the Vineyard, and Nantucket. Ged turned his skills into a 35-year career as a yacht broker. He often traveled to Finland and other countries, learning about sailboats and sailing them.

Ged was an active member of the Woods Hole Yacht Club, and sailed in the Moffett Race since the early ’80s. He won the Moffett in 1984 in his 33-foot Finnish-built Advance, named Ardent. Given a low handicap, he sailed the Moffett every year, often finishing in the top 10.

Ged had many friends on the Island and in the sailing world, and will be missed. Sail on, Ged.