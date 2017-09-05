Lilianna F. Wetherall

Lilianna Wetherall, mother of Tom Wetherall of West Tisbury, died quite peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 2, at her residence in Oak Ridge, Tenn., with family and nurses close by.

Lilly was born in Boston on Dec. 23, 1918, to Carmela and Dr. Anthony Macaluso. She attended public schools in both Boston and then Newton, going on in her studies to obtain her degree in music from the New England Conservatory of Music, class of 1942.

She and her husband Cyril raised three sons in Watertown, where she also worked as a library assistant and then later as a translator in several Boston hospitals, ending up her work career in the Commonwealth at the Department of Employment Security, again as a translator. She was fluent in five languages, and loved to read in them as well.

She is survived by her three sons, Thomas of West Tisbury, Christopher of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and his wife Karen, and Phillip and his partner Stephanie, of Brownfield, Maine; six granddaughters, and 10 great-grandchildren.

After a very full life with great enthusiasm for ornithology and horticulture, she leaves a legacy of classical music and abomination of the electronic distractions of today’s world. There is no app for that. She has asked that her ashes be cast into the wind from atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire at some future time. She loved coming to the Vineyard, and especially going to the Cliffs in Aquinnah to get a lobster roll. NO MAYONNAISE PLEASE! Blessings to all for your thoughts and prayers.