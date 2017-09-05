Oak Bluffs: Ahh, sweet September

Ahh, sweet September has arrived. Just seeing that month on the calendar seems to make us feel more relaxed and less harried. We meet up with more familiar faces and less traffic. But Saturday last while shopping at Reliable Market, I realized that even when waiting in long lines, either in stores or out on the roadways, if you make it a miserable experience, it will be, or you can relax, accept what it is and make life more pleasant. The store was busy, but most everyone tried to be helpful to one another, laughing when we could barely squeeze by in the aisles, pointing out groceries for searching customers, and moving aside with no grumbling. In the checkout line, I met up with a father searching for a restroom for his young child. When I gave him directions to the nearest one, I offered him my place in line, the customer that was being checked out in front of me allowed the cashier to interrupt her order to do his, and the women behind me also gave him directions. And our three-way conversation continued throughout the checkout time. So three strangers made instant friends with each other. Something about that store inspires you to be helpful and friendly. I think a lot of it has to do with the proprietors and workers. We are fortunate to have this market in our town.

None of us can complain about our weather after seeing what residents in Texas and Houston have suffered this past week. My son, who lives in Houston, said he feels very blessed that he and his family were not in the areas of severe flooding, but so many other people have suffered harshly. Help is needed, and the best donations would be a money donation to a helping charity; perhaps the Red Cross or Salvation Army, as they know what is needed and where. Please consider helping this way.

Schools are back in session, so you will see students walking, riding bikes, dashing around doing what kids do, so please be aware and be careful.

The Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival will be taking place at Ocean Park on Saturday, Sept. 9 for the seventh year. The day will start with free kite building for kids from 10:30 am to 12 noon. At 1 pm, prizes will be given to the kids under 12. Adults will compete for prizes in the afternoon. Check out the website at mvwindfestival.com for the schedule and prize categories. Collectible posters will be on sale to benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 10. For more info, call Holly Alaimo at 508-693-5444.

Our Oak Bluffs library has some special programs for kids coming up. There will be Kindergarten Half Day Fun on Thursdays Sept. 7 and 14 at 1 pm, as they are half-days for kindergarteners. So join in for games and movies at the library.

Grandparent’s Craft day will be Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 to 11:30 am. Come celebrate grandparents with a drop-in picture frame craft. This is for children ages 3-plus.

And adults have an interesting program coming up on Sept. 14 at 6 pm, when writer, shipbuilder, and sailor Harry Ricciardi, who recently returned to the Island from seven months at sea with no engine and no electronics, will give a talk on the “Literature of Adventure.” He will discuss some of his globetrotting and sailing predecessors’ works, including “Omoo” by Herman Melville, “Around the World Single-Handed” by Harry Pigeon, and “My Journey to Lhasa” by Alexandra David Neel.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is starting another free six-session series program of “My Health, My Life.” If you have a chronic health condition, or are a caregiver for someone who has a chronic health condition such as arthritis, heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure, asthma, depression, or pain, you will become empowered by participating in this series. Call or email to get the dates and location of the next series, starting Sept. 7, 3 pm to 5:30 pm in Oak Bluffs. Preregistration is required. Call 508-627-5797, ext. 114, or infoMVPH@ihimv.org to register or for more information.

Belated birthday smiles to Tony Ferreira and Anne Davey on Sept. 1, Ed BenDavid Sr., Evelyn Christopher, and Valarie O’Donnellon on the second, Robert Pacheco on the third, Judy Cunniffe on the fifth, and Skylar Hall on Sept. 6. Smiles to Holly Hawkes and Susan Phillips on the seventh, Ryan Araujo on the 10th, Emily deBettencourt on Sept. 12, and my favorite oldest daughter, Mary Alley, on Sept. 13.

Enjoy your week. Peace.