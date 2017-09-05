REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: August 28 –September 1, 2017

Chilmark

August 30, William J. Hawkins sold 29 Welles Way to Ariel Ashe for $750,000.

Edgartown

August 29, Seacoast Developers LLC sold 3 Jordan Way to John J. Cheney III and Barbara Keane for $912,500.

August 30, Mary H. MacGregor, trustee of MHM Nominee Trust, sold 8 MacGregor Lane to Lillian R. Walter and Ian T. Peach for $730,000.

August 30, Liza Murrell, trustee of Murrell Family Trust 2009, sold 16 Simpson’s Lane to James and Karen Gerard for $4,088,000.

August 30, Peter G. and Nancy E. Shemeth sold 27 Mill St. to Paulo C. and Justine S. Deoliveira for $250,000.

August 30, Donald and Judith Robinson sold 5 Robin’s Nest Rd. to David A. and Karen A. Kolb, trustees of the Kolb Family Investment Trust, for $1,085,000.

Sept. 1, Gayle A. Chapman sold 58 Ninth St. North to Daphne Devries for $650,000.

Sept. 1, Tad Thompson, trustee under the Will of Glynis J. Bean, and Claire Thompson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Glynis J. Bean, sold 22 Smith’s Way to Robert and Mary Sheppard for $655,000.

Oak Bluffs

August 29, Susan P. Phillips and James C. Cage III sold 220 County Rd. to Jasmine K. and Nathan W. Thompson for $439,500.

August 29, Susan Rawson sold 12 Kenney Rd. to Gregory Ehrman, trustee of Kenney Road Nominee Trust, for $285,000.

August 31, Chappell Cory, 3rd a.k.a. Chappell Cory, and Margaret A. Cory sold 26 Vineyard Ave. Extension to Tracie L. Clark for $449,000.

August 31, Lisa Kusinitz, trustee of the Stewart R. Kusinitz Trust, sold Units 6 & 13, 8 Circuit Ave. Extension, to Edward and Seth Charter for $160,000.

Sept. 1, Kathleen M. Farrell sold 26 Sea Glen Rd. to Gary Reichart and Ronnie J. Matsil for $689,900.

Tisbury

August 28, Gayle D. Stiller, trustee of the Ruth C. Stiller Living Trust, sold 135 Center St. to Xiuyun Chen for $700,000.

August 31, Martin and Kathleen Crane sold 64 Hatch Rd. to Adam Elsesser and Martha P. Siegel, trustees of Siegel/Elsesser Revocable Trust, for $6,000,000.

Sept. 1, Ronald J. and June E. Pine, trustees of the TJPW Revocable Trust, sold 136 West Spring St. to Amanda J. Rebello for $287,500.

West Tisbury

Sept. 1, Christopher M. King, Personal Representative of the estate of James Coyne King, sold 190 Waldron’s Bottom Rd. to Mark E. Rowlette for $1,400,000.