Santander to close two Martha’s Vineyard branches

Santander Bank is closing two branches on Martha’s Vineyard, including the controversial branch on Main Street in Vineyard Haven where bank officials changed the roof tiles without going before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

In a letter to bank customers, Santander announced the closing of the Vineyard Haven and one of its Edgartown branches. “We are committed to providing you with the banking convenience and quality service you have come to expect from Santander,” the letter, dated Aug. 30, states.

The branches are scheduled to close on Dec. 1. Customers with safe deposit boxes are being asked to close them out by Friday, Nov. 17.

The same letter points out that the bank will keep its second branch in Edgartown near The Triangle open.

The manager at the Vineyard Haven branch referred calls to Santander’s public relations office. Ann Davis, a spokeswoman for Santander, said she would look into the branch closings, but had no immediate comment.

It’s unclear exactly what this means for the bank’s roof. In early June, the bank voted to require the bank to restore the red clay roof tiles on the historic Tisbury building. The bank was given two months to submit a plan and six months to complete the work of face legal action.

Sean Murphy, an attorney who represented the bank before the commission, said he could not comment on what would happen next.

“I have no idea,” he said. “I was just retained to do the permitting.”