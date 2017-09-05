Tisbury: Help for Houston

Heard on Main Street: An epic storm needs an epic response.

The West Tisbury church asked members for help for those in Houston, and suggests donations to the Houston Food Bank, 535 Portwall, Houston TX 77029. The Church World Service is also collecting specific school supplies as well, for distribution now to the children involved.

The 5K Run/Walk and Half-Mile Fun Run for Kids to benefit the Vineyard Haven library starts at the library on Sunday, Sept 10. The USATF 5K Run/Walk starts at 10 am; the Fun Run for Kids (13 and under) starts at 9:45 am. $25 registration starts 8:30 am. 5k registration is $20 in advance or $25 on race day. T shirts for all preregistered 5k runners; as available on race day. The Fun Run is free (no t shirt; $10 for t shirt). The proceeds support library programs.

History buffs should note that the summer 2017 issue of “The Dukes County Intelligencer” is especially focused on Tisbury’s past. Sarah Shepard has a fascinating article on “Rev. Daniel Waldo Stevens: And the Sailors Free Reading Room.” She compiled this as part of her research on the history of the Unitarian Universalist Society in Vineyard Haven. It includes notes of the period, as well as quite a bit on the shore activities of visiting ships’ sailors.

This issue also has the story of “Isaac Chase: And the Early Years of Holmes Hole,” composed by Elizabeth Trotter. Liz Trotter first shared her Vineyard research in “The Liberty Pole: New Light on a Vineyard Legend” in the winter 2015 “Intelligencer,” published by the Martha’s Vineyard Museum.

A new exhibit, “Vaclav Vytlacil — Rhythm and Color,” opens next week at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. The career of this renowned artist touched Martha’s Vineyard in many ways. In the 1940s, he bought a cottage in Chilmark and returned each summer to paint and teach classes at the Martha’s Vineyard Arts Association. The reception from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, Sept. 15, is free to all.

I always wonder why the Garden Club announces beautification awards just at the time our own plants and gardens are getting bedraggled, the end of the season. At any rate, you should enjoy what our businesses do to make our town more attractive. Do you ever thank them?

The George V. Tankard Jr. Memorial 5K Road Race/Walk and One-Mile Fun Run is Saturday, Sept 16. This benefits the Martha’s Vineyard NAACP with a TAC-certified race around East Chop. The one-mile Fun Run begins at 10:30, and the 5K Run/Walk is at 11. Preregistration costs $15 the evening before, from 5 to 7 pm at Summercamp (formerly Wesley Hotel). Registration is $20 the day of the race from 7 to 10 am. More at tankard@comcast.net or 508-693-2287.

Disagreements among family members can be challenging. When a parent dies, adult children are often uncertain what to do. Martha’s Vineyard Mediation offers a free workshop on Family Property Disputes at the Edgartown library next Tuesday, Sept 12, from 6 pm to 8 pm. Issues are usually less about ill will than about conflicting feelings and misunderstandings. Join M.V. Mediation and attorneys John Wofford and Martin Tomassian Jr., as they discuss these conflicts and how mediation can help.

Happy anniversary to Chuck and Anne Downing. They party on Monday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Craig Sias on Saturday. Sunday belongs to Deborah Giuffre. Happy birthday to Susan Rice on Monday. Happy birthday to Clara Rabbitt on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: “The biggest lie I tell myself: ‘I don’t need to write that down, I’ll remember it.’”