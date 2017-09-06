A reel treat

To the Editor:

I love walking into Island Entertainment, seeing Ann there, always willing to take the time to steer me in the right direction to pick the best movie suited to my taste, and willing to discuss my choice when I return it. Island Entertainment is a dying breed. Yes, Netflix and Amazon are convenient, but let’s support the people we know here at home. If everyone rented just one movie from Island Entertainment every week, we could keep this wonderful Island institution thriving.

Joyce Maxner

West Tisbury