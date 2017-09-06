Bill filed to regulate pesticide use

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes filed a bill on Tuesday that would empower cities and towns to restrict pesticide use, according to a press release.

House bill 4228, titled “An act empowering towns to protect their environment and residents from harmful pesticides,” has been endorsed by the Sierra Club, and is modeled after legislation already in place in Maine and Vermont.

“[The] bill would give voters across the commonwealth the power to pass local municipal ordinances restricting the use of certain pesticides in their city or town,” a press release from Rep. Fernandes states. “Recent moves on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard by Eversource to resume the use of glyphosate, a controversial chemical used to control weeds, has prompted concern among district residents over possible health implications. Fernandes’ bill would allow towns to ban glyphosate, and help them mitigate the environmental impact of stormwater runoff.”