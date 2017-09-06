Bring on the Best Fest

The eighth annual Best Fest is on Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 4 pm. The musical festival benefits WVVY 96.7 LPFM, Martha’s Vineyard Community Radio, and will go well into the night and early hours of the morning. Listen to 11 different bands playing at three different venues, starting at the Ocean Park Bandstand from 4 to 8 pm, Circuit Ave. parade from 8 to 9 pm, and the Ritz from 9 pm to 1 am. Willy Mason, Electric Pie, Dukes County Love Affair, and Kahoots are among the talented musicians to be heard in Oak Bluffs on Saturday. Join your local and visiting bands for hours of jams.