The second annual Women’s Fly Fishing Derby is this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 5 pm at the Edgartown Lighthouse Beach. Learn or practice the cast, knots, and derby intel. Join the group afterward for a happy hour and raffle. No experience is necessary, and equipment is provided. Experience the joys of fly fishing at $20 per person. Learning alongside others is the best way to learn the art of fly casting. For more information, visit kismetoutfitters.com, or call 860-944-5225.