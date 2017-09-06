Edgartown artist’s work returns to Chilmark

Island artist June Schoppe presents her first solo Island exhibition at the Chilmark library, Sept. 9 to 29. The opening reception of “Chilmark: Constancy and Change” will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3 pm at the library.

The Chilmark show will represent a retrospective of Schoppe’s work, but will also feature new pieces with emphasis on the culture and natural heritage of Chilmark and Menemsha. “I have loved painting the iconic scenes of the fishing fleet of Menemsha. They represent the heart of the community’s economy, and are culturally important to both visitors and the Island year-round community. Capturing the beauty and vulnerability of Chilmark beaches and farmland, knowing how susceptible they are to change, is another aspect of this collection and one that I have focused on for years,” the artist said in a press release.

Ms. Schoppe recently entered three pieces into the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association’s first offsite juried show at the Chilmark library, titled “MVAA and Chilmark: Sustaining Heritage and Beauty,” earning a second-place award for “Shacks,” depicting the fishing shacks at the head of Menemsha Basin.

Ms. Schoppe is a juried artist member and board member of the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association at the Old Sculpin Gallery, and has co-chaired numerous events for the organization, including the annual Island-wide “Painting the Vineyard” plein air event sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association and the recent MVAA juried member show in Chilmark.

Visit juneschoppe.com or contact her at juneschoppe@gmail.com.