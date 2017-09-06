Jog the Chop

The Vineyard Haven library will host its 10th annual 5K Run/Walk and Fun Run for Kids on Sunday, Sept. 10. The USATF-sanctioned 5k starts at 10 am, and the fun run for kids 13 and under starts at 9:45 am. Registration begins at 8:30 am, and is $20 in advance, or $25 on race day. A free T shirt comes with registration, and all proceeds benefit the Vineyard Haven library. The kids’ fun run is free, and T shirts can be purchased for $10. The race is sponsored by the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library. For more information, visit vhlibrary.org.