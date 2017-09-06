Music to their ears

To the Editor:

Late on the evening of August 9, I received a worried message from my niece, a professional violinist. After performances on the Vineyard, she had left her violin on the ferry as she traveled to her next engagement in New York. (It had been placed in its case and under the seat to protect it from the sun.)

Though the boat she had traveled on was closed down for the night, the violin was located through the exceptional efforts of Steamship Authority employees, and my niece was spared a night of considerable anxiety. Particular thanks are extended to Tim on the vessel Nantucket and Joey at the Vineyard Haven ticket office.

Robert Tignor

Oak Bluffs