MVRHS golfers win big in season opener

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) golfers had themselves quite an opening day in the September sunshine on a windy Tuesday afternoon at Farm Neck, rolling to a 261-344 victory over Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) rival Coyle and Cassidy of Taunton.

Benny Binder led the way, shooting a 38 on the back nine, while senior captain Jack Murray came in a stroke back at 39. The second pairing of David Krauthamer and Pete Gillis was next on the scoresheet, with each carding a 44. Andrew Marchand shot a 45, and Lizzie Williamson rounded out the top six with a 51.

With his top four golfers lost to graduation from a team that ended the 2016 season ranked fourth in the state with a 14-2 record, Vineyard Coach Doug DeBettencourt has a younger squad this fall. Three starters, Pete Gillis, Andrew Marchand, and Aiden Marek, are freshmen. Balancing out the frosh are a trio of seniors in team captain Jack Murray, Lizzie Williamson, and Nick Fiore. Talented juniors Benny Binder and David Krauthamer complete the starting roster.

Despite the heavy turnover in his lineup, Coach DeBettencourt feels he has a winning combination of youth and experience to make a return to the state tournament in 2017.

“I think we’re going to have a decent, solid year, and I think we’ll be able to make states,” Mr. DeBettencourt said prior to the opening match. “They’re really great kids, and I have nice senior leadership.”

The Vineyarders have little time to enjoy their opening-day success, as EAC archrivals Bishop Feehan come to Farm Neck on Sept. 7. The teams tee off at 2:45 pm.