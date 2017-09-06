New grant opportunities with Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council

Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council (MVCC) will be holding an information meeting for potential applicants at the West Tisbury library, in the lower level Friends’ Room. According to a press release, a new grant cycle begins for Cultural Council Grants in fiscal year ’18. All community members are encouraged to learn more about this funding opportunity for arts and culture initiatives. Refreshments will be served.

The Massachusetts Cultural Council will be using an online application form for FY18 grants, beginning Sept. 1 at mass-culture.org. Individuals and groups planning to apply for funding through the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council (MVCC), including local school groups seeking support for FY18 field trips, are strongly encouraged to familiarize themselves with the online application process. The deadline for online applications for FY18 grants is Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.