Slideshow: Tisbury Firefighters Association Car Show delights a crowd

1 of 14

The 11th annual Tisbury Firefighters Association Car Show delighted dozens of enthusiasts on a beautiful Labor Day afternoon at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. More than 60 classic cars and trucks and several Island fire engines were on display. Proceeds from the event benefited the MV Fallen Firefighter Fund.

Vehicles of 1956 vintage were the big winners on the day, with David Billings capturing first place with a ’56 Pontiac Star Chief, and Richie Giordano winning the Viewer’s Choice top prize with his Chevy Nomad. Richard Olsen’s 1938 Ford pickup won best truck, and Jim Tripp was the Kids Choice winner with his maroon 1951 Chevy 3100 truck.

Cronig’s donated the food, and Paul Thurlow, Tristan Israel, and Serendipity provided the soundtrack.