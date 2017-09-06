Sun sets on HHSA season

The last day of August was the last day of the Holmes Hole racing season. With races canceled on Sunday due to blustery, wet and cold weather, Thursday evening turned out to be the unexpected finale. Twenty boats showed up, undeterred by the few passing sprinkles, and encouraged by the nine-knot SW breeze. As the wind shifted more into the west during the first leg, most were able to make the first mark without a tack. After that, the breeze became unreliable in strength and shifty in direction, helping some and abandoning others.

Tashmoo, a Shields sailed by Eric Widra, scored a first for the A Division in what was also her first race of the season. Zander Meleny brought the J70 Truckin’ into second, just 19 seconds behind in corrected time. Scheggia, a Brenta 38 skippered by Tim Gollin, was third. (Scheggia, first across the finish line in real time, was just one second ahead of Après, Steve Besse’s J120).

Altius, Alan Wilson’s Stuart Knockabout, won the B Division. Gloria, Roger Becker’s C&C 24, was close behind, and Stuart Halpert’s Alerion 28, Providence, came in third. The fleet was divided on strategy for the last leg, and all of those who chose to stay to the west beat the others handily.

The winner of the Jewett Cup and other awards were announced at a potluck dinner held on Sept. 6, and the Moffett Race is to be held on Sept. 9. Informal races will continue into the fall until it’s absolutely too cold and dark for even the most intrepid sailors, or until the harbor ices over, whichever comes first.